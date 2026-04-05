Maha Jungle Raj In Bengal: PM

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Trinamul Congress government in West Bengal of “sponsoring" the confinement of seven judicial officers on special intensive revision (SIR) duty by a violent mob protest over large scale deletions of ‘adjudicated’ voters' names for logical discrepancies in Malda last week. He also described the unprecedented incident as Mahajangal Raj.

Mr Modi's blame on chief minister Mamata Banerjee's party came days after the arrest of an AIMIM leader Mofakkerul Islam along with his aide Akramul Bagani by the criminal investigation department of the state police from Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri for masterminding the fierce agitation during which the judges were held hostage by the protesters for nine hours in a road blockade on April 1.

Though the National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe in the incident on the order of Election Commission following a Supreme Court directive, TMC link is yet to come to light however. Mr Modi, who addressed an Assembly Election campaign rally of BJP in Coochbehar of North Bengal on Sunday, alleged, “This Nirmam Sarkar doesn't care about any constitutional body. The entire country was shocked to see how judicial officers were held hostage in Malda two-three days ago.”

He claimed, “Imagine, what kind of government and system is this where judges and constitutional process aren't even safe? How can the safety of the people of Bengal be expected from them? What happened in Malda was not only the audacity of TMC but was also Mahajangal Raj sponsored by this Nirmam Sarkar. TMC tries to throttle the constitutional bodies when the noose of law gets tighter.”

The PM added, “The situation got so bad that the SC had to intervene. Everyone is witnessing how TMC has become busy in taking out a funeral procession of the legal system.” TMC hit back at him immediately for lying about the Malda incident. Party MP of Durgapur Kirti Azad said, “Modiji, why are you lying? Your B and C teams were involved in the Malda unrest. AIMIM man was caught.”

He pointed out, “We don't have administration with us since the Election Commission transferred all officers. The officer who has been made a police observer in Malda is the husband of the candidate who contested polls in Purnea. You did this with his help.” Mr Modi further argued that the TMC has been opposing the SIR tooth and nail and Citizenship Amendment Act to protect the voting rights of the infiltrators who made a 'demographic change' in the state. He linked them to appeasement politics by TMC for the votebank of a particular community.

The PM later urged the voters not to feel scared during the polls. “No matter how much the TMC goons intimidate you on polling day, you must have trust in the law. In this election, fear will be driven out of Bengal. Confidence will awaken through the BJP's grand victory. I assure you, after this election, a full accounting of their (TMC's) sins will be done. It will be settled one by one. After May 4, the law will take its course, no matter how big a goon it may be, justice will be served,” he observed.

Mr Modi said, “On one hand, there is fear of TMC, and on the other hand, you have the trust of BJP. On one hand, there is fear of TMC's cut money and corruption and on the other hand the trust of BJP which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP which can drive away infiltrators from the state. which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP which can drive away infiltrators from the state."