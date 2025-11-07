PM Modi: Bihar Showed Trust In Turnout

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the record voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections was proof that people have reposed their trust in the “track record of Narendra and Nitish,” asserting that the ruling NDA is set to return to power.

Dismissing the Opposition’s allegations regarding the Election Commission’s voter revision exercise, Modi praised the poll panel for successfully conducting elections across 121 constituencies on Thursday.

Addressing consecutive rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabhua in poll-bound Bihar, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in a decisive NDA victory led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The second phase of voting will be held on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, the voters of Bihar broke all records. Never before has the state witnessed such a high turnout. Much of the credit goes to the women who came out in large numbers, raising participation to nearly 65 per cent. It is clear they trust the track record of Narendra and Nitish,” Modi said.

He said the people of Bihar voted to ensure good governance under the NDA, rejecting the false promises of the RJD-led Opposition. “Even the Congress, their ally, does not trust the RJD’s manifesto,” he added.

Modi said voters do not want a return of the ‘jungle raj’, recalling the violence, Naxal attacks, and lawlessness that marked that period. He also criticised the RJD’s campaign, saying, “The jungle raj wallahs have taught even children to talk about weapons like kattas and dunaalis.”

The Prime Minister accused the RJD-Congress alliance of promoting insult politics and said, “They mocked Chhathi Maiya and spoke ill of Maha Kumbh. On November 11, when the second phase of voting takes place, voters must give them a befitting reply.”

He credited Nitish Kumar with ending the jungle raj despite facing non-cooperation from the Congress-led UPA government during his early tenure. Modi also highlighted his government’s record, citing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370, and justice delivered through Operation Sindoor.

Referring to Bihar’s large presence in the armed forces, Modi mentioned the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, through which ₹1 lakh crore has been disbursed to ex-servicemen.

“The RJD leaders don’t even understand how many zeroes are in one lakh crore,” he said. “They promise jobs while plotting to grab people’s land. These are the same people who are out on bail today.”

In Bhabhua, Modi said the RJD-Congress alliance “will not create jobs; they will spread fear and violence.” He warned that their “appeasement politics” now extends to supporting infiltrators, and cautioned voters that welfare meant for India’s poor should not go to outsiders.

He urged voters to remember: “One vote can stop infiltrators; one vote can protect your identity.”