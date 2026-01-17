PM: Big Action on Infiltrators, End of TMC 'Black Deeds' After BJP Wins West Bengal

Kolkata: Seeking the voters of West Bengal to break the “tie-up” between the ruling Trinamul Congress and “infiltrators” in the upcoming Assembly Election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted a need to evict the illegal immigrants from the state apparently like the West and promised a “big action” against “infiltration” after BJP comes to power here this time.

The PM also vowed to end “black deeds” in the books of corruption by the TMC. He made the two key promises among others at a BJP poll campaign rally in Malda after flagging off several new trains, including first ever Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) Vande Bharat (Sleeper) Express and four new Amrit Bharat Express, at the launch of a series of railway projects upon his arrival on a two-day visit to the state.

Raising the issue of infiltration, Mr Modi pointed out the despatch of the illegal immigrants from the top countries in the world, in a veiled reference to the US and UK. “Infiltration poses a big challenge in Bengal. Look at the countries which are developed and wealthy nations in the world and have no dearth of money. They are driving out infiltrators. In Bengal also, it is necessary to evict the infiltrators,” he told his party workers.

In a bid to placate the anger among the Matuas, a community of Hindu migrants, over the deletion of their names in the special intensive revision of the voters' list, Mr Modi said, “I request the Matuas and others, who came here following religious persecution, not to feel afraid. Their interests will be protected. They will get citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act. A BJP government in Bengal will work for their social and economic development.”

The PM wondered, “Shouldn't infiltrators be sent back one by one? But will it be possible if TMC remains in power? Can TMC do it ever? Will they protect your rights, land, daughters and sisters?” before accusing the ruling party of appeasement politics to cement its votebank to win polls.

He alleged, “TMC leaders and their syndicate have been playing a game to help the infiltrators to settle here and turn them into their voters for years. The infiltrators snatch the rights of the poor and jobs of the youth. They not only unleash atrocities on the daughters and sisters but also spread terror and other crimes.”

Mr Modi then underlined demography change in the bordering districts of the state, claiming, “In many parts of Bengal, population balance is getting hampered. In some areas, I have been told, even appearances and habits of people have started changing. Also, differences have surfaced in languages and tones. Riots have been on the rise in Malda, Murshidabad and many other districts due to an increase in the infiltrators' population in the past couple of years.”

Passionately appealing to the voters to defeat Nirmam, Patthardil Sarkar of the TMC, he said, “You have to break the tie-up of the infiltrators and those in power here. I promise you a big action will be taken against infiltration and infiltrators as soon as BJP forms government here.” Mr Modi further tore into the TMC over misappropriation of central funds released to the state to stop erosion of the river embankments and flood relief and rehabilitation in the district.

He added, “People urge TMC for solid river embankments. But every time floods bring disasters here. TMC shuns you then. You don't get the funds for flood relief. I found it in the CAG report. The funds went to TMC leaders' accounts. I tell you with confidence that all the black deeds of TMC will be stopped once BJP forms government here.”

Batting for Unnoyon (development), including Malda’s ‘mango economy’, in Bengal, Mr Modi tried to woo the crowd with BJP’s recent electoral success in two neighbouring states, Bihar and Odisha, and first ever victory at BMC. Interestingly, though he spoke for around 42 minutes, neither TMC supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been in the dock for obstructing an Enforcement Directorate raid recently, nor her MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee became his target like earlier.