PM Arriving in Srinagar on March 7, Venue of 'mega rally' Changed

The Prime Minister is scheduled to launch multiple developmental projects virtually at a ‘mega rally’ to be addressed by him at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, the official sources here said. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes and programmes of the government, the sources added.

The authorities had earlier chosen the lakeside Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) here for the Prime Minister’s rally and were busy in making arrangements for it including fixing footpath barricades along the stretch of Boulevard. The venue has been changed due to both logistic and security reasons, sources said.

However, the officials claimed that Bakshi Stadium has been chosen as the venue because a large number of people are expected to attend the PM's programme. “All necessary arrangements are being made to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the rally,” they said.

The BJP is reportedly persuading the PMO to include southern Anantnag in Mr. Modi’s itinerary. The party’s J&K leadership is looking forward to him addressing a mega public rally also in Anantnag as that would be beneficial to the party in the upcoming elections, the party sources said.

Mr. Modi had during a brief visit to Jammu on February 20 virtually launched multiple projects worth over ₹ 32,500 crore for J&K and projects worth ₹ 13,500 crore for other parts of the country.

He had before speaking at an impressive rally in Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium, also interacted with the beneficiaries of various government schemes including two women who were present on the occasion and through video conferencing with a third woman and two men in far off Poonch, Pulwama and Bandipore districts.

