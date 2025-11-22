PM Announces Oz-Canada-India Tech Partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a trilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday, following which he announced a new “Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership.”

Announcing the initiative on social media platform X, Modi wrote: “A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership! Had an excellent meeting with Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia, and Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today. The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI. We look forward to working together to guarantee a better future for the coming generations!”

The announcement comes a day after Modi’s bilateral meeting with the Australian Prime Minister and amid rapidly improving ties with Canada under Carney’s leadership.

Modi also met several other world leaders during the summit, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, French President Emmanuel Macron, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“It was wonderful meeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Johannesburg. This year has brought new energy to the India-UK partnership and we will keep driving it forward across many domains,” Modi said on X. India and the UK recently signed a historic free trade agreement, following high-level visits by both leaders earlier this year.

Modi is scheduled to hold a series of formal bilateral meetings on Sunday before returning to New Delhi.