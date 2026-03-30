Plea in SC Seeks Revenue Judicial Service for Land Disputes

New Delhi: Contending that non-qualified legal professionals were deciding land disputes, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to establish a revenue judicial service, and prescribe minimum legal qualification and training module for public servants adjudicating such matters.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay submitted that nearly 66 per cent of civil cases were related to land disputes, and the key lacuna was that they were being adjudicated by officers lacking formal legal education and training, resulting in erroneous and inconsistent decisions.