 Top
Home » Nation

Plane with Yogi on-board makes emergency landing

Nation
DC Correspondent
26 March 2025 10:50 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s plane on Wednesday encountered a technical issue after take-off in Agra, forcing the aircraft to return to Kheria Airport.

Plane with Yogi on-board makes emergency landing
x
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth’s plane on Wednesday encountered a technical issue after take-off in Agra, forcing the aircraft to return to Kheria Airport. The incident took place at around 3:30 pm. The pilot detected a technical fault 20 minutes after the take-off and made an emergency landing in Agra as a precautionary measure. The Chief Minister then took another plane to Lucknow from Agra.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
yogi adityanath 
Rest of India Uttar Pradesh Agra 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X