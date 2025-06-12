Moments after the crash, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing shock and grief, wrote on X: “Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us and I convey my condolences to victim families, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all.”

She added: “The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane has shaken and saddened me at my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment.”