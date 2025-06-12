Live: Plane Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport; Fire-Fighters Reach Spot
All roads leading to Ahmedabad airport were sealed to assist the fire-fighters
Hyderabad: Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff near the Meghani area close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. Preliminary reports indicate that around 180 people were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, though official confirmation on passenger count and casualties is still awaited.
Live Updates
- 12 Jun 2025 2:57 PM IST
"Extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the flight crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
- 12 Jun 2025 2:55 PM IST
Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani On Board Flight To London
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was reported to be onboard the Air India plane which crashed near the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:55 PM IST
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: What We Know So Far About Flight AI171 Incident
Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from Ahmedabad airport after Flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed just minutes after taking off at 1:17 pm on June 12, 2025. The plane reportedly fell from an altitude of 825 feet near the airport. At least 242 passengers were on board at the time of the crash. Several roads leading to the airport have been closed as emergency services, including fire brigades and medical teams, rushed to the site for rescue operations. Ahmedabad airport has been temporarily shut down. In a brief statement, Air India said it is “ascertaining the details” and promised to share further updates at the earliest. Rescue and investigation efforts are ongoing.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:52 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on plane crash
Moments after the crash, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing shock and grief, wrote on X: “Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us and I convey my condolences to victim families, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all.”
She added: “The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane has shaken and saddened me at my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment.”
- 12 Jun 2025 2:51 PM IST
Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad Airport After Falling 825 FeetThe Air India flight operating from Ahmedabad to London tragically fell from a height of 825 feet before crashing near Ahmedabad airport in a massive ball of flame, officials confirmed. The Boeing B787 aircraft, which took off at 1:38 pm, went down within five minutes of departure near the Meghaninagar area. Emergency teams rushed to the scene as the airport was temporarily shut down. Rescue operations are underway amid efforts to manage the blaze and assess casualties.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:50 PM IST
What DGCA has said so far
Giving out details about the crash, DGCA, quoted by news agency ANI, said: “Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.”
- 12 Jun 2025 2:49 PM IST
DGCA Confirms Boeing B787 Crash Near Ahmedabad Airport Shortly After Takeoff
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), confirmed that the Boeing B787 aircraft operating Flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm and crashed within five minutes near the Meghaninagar area close to the airport. “This is a developing situation. The flight took off at 1:38 pm and went down shortly after departure,” Kidwai said. Following the crash, Ahmedabad airport has been temporarily shut down, and emergency services including fire brigades and ambulances were immediately dispatched to the site. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing as authorities work to assess the situation.
- 12 Jun 2025 2:47 PM IST
Shocked and devasted to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu
- 12 Jun 2025 2:46 PM IST
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Officials on Highest Alert