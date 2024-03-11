Place Water Bowls On Terrace For Birds, Suggests Vizag Mayor

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has requested citizens and voluntary organisations to set up water bowls for birds to quench their thirst during the ongoing summer.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari on Sunday underlined that summer season has already set in Visakhapatnam, with the sun blazing. Under such circumstances, she said it becomes everyone's responsibility to protect birds and animals from the heat.

Venkata Kumari suggested that all residents of the city must cooperate by setting up bowls of water on their terrace or in balconies. She said this act will greatly help birds in quenching their thirst.

As to the decreasing number of sparrows, the mayor appealed to people to set up sparrow nests available in the market at their house, wherein they can provide food grains and water. This will help increase the number of sparrows, she suggested.

Venkata Kumari stated that in view of the summer, GVMC has already started setting up cooling centres at many places in the city. She urged people of the city to conserve every drop of water, so that people of the city do not suffer from water shortage during this summer.