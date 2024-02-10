PK to Tour Erstwhile Godavari Dstricts from Feb. 14 to 17

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will visit the erstwhile East Godavari and West Godavari districts from Feb. 14 to 17.

He will start his tour in Bhimavaram and cover Amalapuram, Kakinada, and Rajamahendravaram. He will meet party senior leaders, locally influential leaders, and other important people.

According to a release from the Jana Sena here on Saturday, the party chief Pawan Kalyan will also meet leaders from its political ally Telugu Desam and discuss issues with the leaders and cadre at the Assembly segment level to develop a harmonious relationship to derive political mileage for contesting in the polls along with TD in alliance.

The Jana Sena chief’s tour programme will be organised in three phases, and in the first phase, he will meet important leaders, locally influential leaders, and other important persons. In the second phase, he will meet the party’s local committees’ leaders, cadre, and women (Veera Mahilalu), and in the third phase, he will take up the poll campaign.

Soon after the completion of his tour programme to both the erstwhile Godavari districts, he will be visiting other parts of the state, as the party leadership is preparing plans accordingly.