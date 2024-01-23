PK Appeals to State to Resolve Angawadi Workers’ Woes

Vijayawada: Fuming over the Andhra Pradesh government's crackdown on Anganwadi workers protesting for 42 days, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday demanded Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy address their grievances.

Kalyan slammed the arrests and termination threats against the workers, terming it "undemocratic" and an attempt to silence their legitimate demands. He pointed out their peaceful intent to submit a one-crore-signature petition to Jagan, highlighting their long-standing issues.

"Instead of addressing their concerns, the government resorts to brute force," Kalyan asserted. He reminded Jagan of his pre-election promise (made during his padayatra) to increase Anganwadi worker wages by Rs 1,000 above neighbouring states and implement a gratuity scheme as per the Supreme Court verdict.

Urging Jagan to view their demands "positively," Kalyan appealed for a swift and amicable resolution.