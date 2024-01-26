PK announces JS to contest from Razole and Rajanagaram seats

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has announced the party’s nominees for Razole and Rajanagaram assembly segments for the ensuing polls in AP.

Addressing party leaders and cadres after hoisting the national flag to mark the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the party office in Mangalagiri on Friday, he said some party leaders from Mandapeta assembly segment met him on Thursday. They expressed their anguish that Telugu Desam chief N. Chandababu Naidu has announced the nominee for Mandapeta, even though both JS-TD are in political alliance and have agreed to announce the names of nominees after mutual consultations.Pawan Kalyan said he convinced the Mandapeta leaders that Naidu might have announced the nominee for Mandapeta segment under special circumstances, as he is under pressure. The JS chief said he too is facing pressure from party supporters. As a result, he said, he is announcing that Jana Sena will contest from Razole and Rajanagaram segments.Pawan Kalyan said when TD national general secretary Lokesh gave a statement that his father and TD chief Naidu could become the Chief Minister of AP, he did not react, keeping in mind the fact that he wanted both JS-TD to remain strong in their alliance to fight against the ruling YSR Congress government.Referring to JS contesting from 153 assembly segments in 2019 polls but winning only one seat at Razole, Pawan Kalyan said had they won 30–40 segments, they could have got some right to claim more seats in the upcoming polls as part of the alliance with TD.Maintaining that there might be some differences and ups and downs in their alliance with TD, the JS chief stressed on unity within the alliance for the welfare of people and to come up with a common action plan for development of the state.Incidentally, TD chief Naidu had announced that his party will contest from Mandapeta and Araku assembly segments without discussing the same with alliance partner Jana Sena. This has prompted JS chief Pawan Kalyan to announce that Jana Sena will fight the elections from Razole and Rajanagaram assembly constituencies, claiming that both Naidu and himself are doing so under special circumstances.