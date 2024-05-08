Top
Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

8 May 2024 2:55 PM GMT
Congress leader Sam Pitroda

New Delhi: Congress leader Sam Pitroda on Wednesday resigned as the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress after his controversial remarks spurred the BJP to label the party "racist". Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has accepted Pitroda's decision.

"Mr Sam Pitroda has decided to step down as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress of his own accord. The Congress President has accepted his decision," Ramesh said in his post.

( Source : PTI )
