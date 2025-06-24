Pilot To Prepare Roadmap For Congress’ Revival In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: AICC general secretary in-charge of affairs of Congress in Chhattisgarh Sachin Pilot on Monday initiated the process of undertaking structural changes in the party in the state for its revival.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister is scheduled to engage in intense discussions with the partymen from the grassroot to the state levels over two days to assess the weakness and strength of the party in Chhattisgarh ahead the move to undertake structural changes in the organization.

“Our objective is to strengthen the party from the grassroots up to state leadership”, Mr. Pilot said.

He said 2025 has been designated by senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi as the year of internal consolidation.

The Congress leader accused the Central leadership of BJP of weakening the local governance in the states ruled by the party with ‘excessive centralization of authority’.

The ruling political authorities in the states ruled by BJP appear to rely on the directives from the Delhi (national) leadership for taking decisions which are harmful to responsive and accountable governance, he said.

“It is clear from the style of functioning of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh that the ruling party leaders here wait for instructions from Delhi to take decisions”, he alleged.

Reacting to Union home minister Amit Shah’s assertion to intensify anti-Naxal operations during the monsoon, Mr. Pilot said his party was always against violence and extremism.

Congress leaders have sacrificed their lives to keep the state and the country safe. Whatever effective action is to be taken, it should be taken.

“But there should be transparency in the anti-Naxal operations and they should not be politicized”, he said.