How Durandhar 2 Helped A Pilgrim Save Hotel Money

Aditya Dhar’s recently released Dhurandhar: 2 craze has taken fans’ experiences to a whole new level! With a runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes, it stands among the lengthiest films Indian audiences have seen in recent years.

Interestingly, one viewer shared on social media how the film helped him save money on accommodation during his pilgrimage. On X, a user named @maddiesays3 recounted his experience during the Vaishno Devi yatra. Faced with a delay, he initially considered booking a hotel room for the night. Instead, he decided to watch Durandhar - The Revenge which not only kept him occupied but also allowed him to rest, saving him nearly ₹1,200 in the process. He explained that his plan was to enjoy the movie calmly, then join the temple queue around 3 AM for darshan.

In the photos he shared, Madhav and another pilgrim are seen with tickets for the screening at AMR Multiplex, Katra Vaishno Devi. The show began at 10:15 PM, and with the film’s duration plus an interval, it ended around 2:30 AM, making it a perfect timing, as the yatra queue typically opens at 2 AM. By choosing the movie over a hotel stay, he avoided paying the usual ₹1,500 room cost, spending just ₹300 on tickets instead.



Thank you so much @AdityaDharFilms for unintentionally saving my ₹1200 😂



Also, Jai Mata Di 🙏 address batao, aapko Mata Rani ka prasad bhijwata hoon.



Many congratulations for the success of Dhurandhar and thanks from my side for showing the reality, really loved it man❤️🫡 https://t.co/zTLhsU3rkY pic.twitter.com/TLoaiBXNFa — Madhav us (@maddiesays3) March 22, 2026



His clever workaround drew praise online. Many users applauded his resourcefulness, with comments like “Smart move!” and “Peak detailing...well done!”