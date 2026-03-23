How Durandhar 2 Helped A Pilgrim Save Hotel Money
A pilgrim shared a hack on how he saved money on his Vaishno Devi trip by watching Dhurandhar - The Revenge.
Aditya Dhar’s recently released Dhurandhar: 2 craze has taken fans’ experiences to a whole new level! With a runtime of 3 hours and 55 minutes, it stands among the lengthiest films Indian audiences have seen in recent years.
Interestingly, one viewer shared on social media how the film helped him save money on accommodation during his pilgrimage. On X, a user named @maddiesays3 recounted his experience during the Vaishno Devi yatra. Faced with a delay, he initially considered booking a hotel room for the night. Instead, he decided to watch Durandhar - The Revenge which not only kept him occupied but also allowed him to rest, saving him nearly ₹1,200 in the process. He explained that his plan was to enjoy the movie calmly, then join the temple queue around 3 AM for darshan.
This article is written by Nag Adithya, a student of Loyola Academy interning with Deccan Chronicle.