SC Seeks Centre’s Reply on Banning Online Gambling Platforms

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought the Centre’s assistance on a plea seeking directions to prohibit online gambling and betting platforms that allegedly operate under the guise of social and e-sports games.

A two judge bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan directed the petitioner’s counsel to serve a copy of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to the counsel representing the Centre.

“We request V.C. Bharathi to look into the petition and assist us on the next date of hearing. List after two weeks,” the bench said in its order passed on Friday.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the think tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), which sought directions to the Centre to ban online gambling and betting platforms allegedly masquerading as social or e-sports gaming applications.

The petition also urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and UPI platforms to disallow monetary transactions involving unregistered gaming applications.

Additionally, it sought tax recovery and investigation through Interpol, the CBI, and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against offshore gaming companies that are estimated to owe over ₹2 lakh crore in unpaid taxes.

The plea further requested directions to the Union ministries of electronics and information technology, information and broadcasting, finance, and youth affairs and sports to harmoniously interpret the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, along with state laws, to curb gambling and betting activities disguised as social or e-sports games.

The 2025 Act lays down a comprehensive framework for promoting safe digital recreation while prohibiting harmful practices associated with online money games.

The petition named six respondents, including four Union ministries and the two major app store operators, Apple Inc. and Google India Pvt. Ltd.

The petitioner think tank urged the Supreme Court to direct the government to curb the proliferation of online betting and gambling applications, claiming they cause widespread social and economic harm across the country.