Pics of Tadoba Reserve Twin Tiger Cubs Break The Internet

The internet is always filled with a lot of unwanted and serious headlines along with loads of misinformation. But sometimes it also paves the way to showcase tender moments that give the audience a break from the seriousness. And one of them is an endearing visual of twin tiger cubs from the Tadoba reserve in Maharashtra, which is currently going viral on social media

A wildlife photographer named Saurabh Kumar originally shared the video on his Instagram handle. It shows the two twin tigers born to tigress Kuwani walking together in slow motion in a very adorable way. The way that these tigersare seen strolling around mirrors a similar effluence in which small children walk, making it very relatable. It also signified that life starts similarly for every living organism and even the most powerful predators, such as tigers, are no exception to it.

Tadoba Forest Reserve is not new to such expositions. Earlier in the year 2020, another visual was released by a user named ’ Kirtiranjannayak’ showcasing a tigress who was watching over its four cubs while they were playing near a water body. This had also generated a lot of attention and love from the wildlife enthusiast community.

The forest reserve, which is located in the Chandrapur district of Maharastra is also one of the popular destinations for tiger spotting by many tourists, and many photographers also make it a ritual to visit this place in order to capture evocative wildlife photography.



