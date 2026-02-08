Phule statue vandalism bid sparks outrage in Maharashtra

Mumbai: An attempt to desecrate the statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in Telangana’s Sangareddy district has triggered widespread outrage in Maharashtra, with political leaders demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible and strict punishment.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar and Samata Parishad president and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal condemned the incident, terming it an attack on the values of social justice and equality. Mr. Ambedkar alleged that the RSS was behind the attempt to vandalise the statue, while Mr. Bhujbal wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking stringent action against the culprits and the reinstallation of the statue.

In his letter, Mr. Bhujbal said the daylight attack on February 8, 2026, on the statue of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule — a pioneer of social and educational reform — at Tellapur village in Sangareddy district was “extremely condemnable, cowardly and a serious criminal act”. “The incident has deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of followers and amounts to a direct attack on social equality, education and humanitarian ideology,” he stated.

The senior NCP leader said the act appeared to be an attempt to spread hatred and unrest in society and demanded that the culprits be immediately identified and arrested. He also called for the installation of a new, dignified statue at the site and adequate security arrangements to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. “Insulting Rashtrapita Mahatma Jyotiba Phule poses a threat to social equality and constitutional values. Strict action is absolutely necessary,” the letter said.

In a post on X, Mr. Ambedkar alleged that the RSS had attempted to vandalise the statue. “This is not merely an attack on Jyotiba Phule but an attack on Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, and a direct assault on social justice and the movement for equality of the deprived and Bahujan communities,” he said.

Mr. Ambedkar further alleged that the RSS was opposed to the ideology of Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He questioned Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, stating that this was not the first attack on the statues of Dr. Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule in the state and asked whether the government was acting as a “mute spectator”. “The country will be guided by the ideology of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar, not by Manuvad,” he said.