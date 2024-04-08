Phone Tapping: Probe Team to Look into SIB Officers-Nayeem Links

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police, who are probing the phone tapping case, will re-check the diary of slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin (Nayeem) suspecting that he had links with those who worked in the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) when BRS was in power.



In 2016, Nayeem died in an encounter with the Cyberabad police at Shadnagar and the case was investigated preliminarily by the now suspended additional SP N. Bhujanga Rao when he was Kukatpally ACP. Later, the government ordered a SIT probe led by the then IGP Y. Nagi Reddy after a number of FIRs were registered in the case.



While probing the phone tapping case, the special investigation team (SIT) officers allegedly found links between Bhujanga Rao and Nayeem. Apart from obtaining leads in connection with those links, the investigators are likely to verify the diary in which Nayeem wrote everything related to police officers working in the SIB.



Sources said that the senior police officers who are accused in phone tapping cases had been working in the same wing of the SIB during 2014 and were allegedly in regular contact with Nayeem.

The investigators are focusing on the developments in 2014 to 2016 and alleged links between Nayeem and SIB officers. Reportedly, during questioning in police custody, Bhujanga Rao was tight-lipped over the issue stating he had forgotten information about Nayeem and the case. M. Thirupatanna, who is one of the accused in the phone tapping case, also had links with Nayeem, sources said.

The Hyderabad police are likely to approach the government seeking Nayeem's diary details or file a petition before the court seeking the same for the purpose of investigation in phone tapping.



Timeline



2016 Aug. 8: Nayeem dies in alleged encounter with Cyberabad police at Shadnagar

Aug. 12: Then Kukatpally ACP N. Bhujanga Rao appointed investigation officer (IO). Aug. 19: Government appoints probe team led by the then IG Y. Nagi Reddy.

2017 May 11: Government suspends additional SP (CID) Maddipati Srinivas Rao, ACPs Mallineni Srinivas Rao (Mir Chowk), M. Chintamaneni Srinivas (detective department), inspectors Kothagudem Rajagopal and Mastan Vali (traffic, Sangareddy).

May 20: Investigators find links of more police officers with Nayeem, including then additional SPs Amarender Reddy and Chandrashekar, DSP M. Tirupatanna and inspectors Srinivas Naidu, Kishan, Srinivas Rao, Venkat Reddy, Majeed, Surya Prakash, Ravi Kiran Reddy, Balwantaiah, Narender Goud and Ravinder; head constables Dinesh Anand and Mohammed Miya and constable Balaiah. 2024 March-April: Bhujanga Rao and Thirupatanna among many Special Intelligence Bureau officials held in the mass-phone tapping case.



