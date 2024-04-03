Phone Tapping Case: Two suspended ASP Rank Officers Sent to Judicial Custody

Hyderabad: After five days in their custody in the phone-tapping case, police produced suspended officers N. Bhuganja Rao and M. Thirupatanna in the Nampally criminal court which remanded them to judicial custody till April 6. The two officers were then taken to the Chanchalguda central prison.

Accused D. Praneeth Rao’s counsel filed a petition seeking bail, which the police opposed stating at he could tamper with evidence and threaten witnesses. The court adjourned further hearing for Wednesday.The special team probing snoopgate is waiting for prime accused T. Prabhakar Rao, former chief of the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), to record his statement and take action against identified politicians.Sources said the investigation officials have acquired permission and will issue notices to politicians identified by the accused.“We have collected the vital information from the Bhujanga Rao, Thirupatanna, Praneeth Rao, Radha Kishan Rao, former SIB DSP P. Venugopal Rao, and inspector and and constable level officers. We will again apply to the court to take Radha Kishan Rao into police custody for further investigation,” sources said.The police planned to confront Prabhakar Rao, and Radha Kishan Rao and question them together, once the former SIB chief returns home.Sources said the family members of the arrested were putting pressure on Prabhakar Rao to return and answer the police because the arrested officials will not get bail toll such time. Two days back, some family members of the arrested officers the kin of Prabhakar Rao. The former SIB chief reportedly spoke to them and reportedly assured that he would return.Sources said that during the past two days, political leaders and private businessmen have met city police commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy and lodged a complaint against with regard to phone tapping.