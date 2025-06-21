PhD Student Jailed for Life After Drugging, Raping, and Filming Dozens of Women

Hyderabad: Zhenhao Zou, a 28-year-old PhD student from China studying at University College London, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 24 years after a month-long trial. He was convicted in March 2025 of drugging, raping, and filming atleast 10 women, three in London and seven in China between September 2019 and May 2023. Zou has been described by the police as “one of the most prolific predators” in the UK, with a suspected victim count of at least 60 women.

Three women out of the ten have been identified so far. Since his conviction, 24 women have come forward with allegations against Zou, as the police are working to identify others seen in the 58 rape videos that were recovered from Zou’s phone. He had reportedly used social media and dating apps to lure women to his London flat under the pretense of study sessions or social drinking, before drugging them and raping their unconscious bodies. These assaults were then filmed on multiple cameras hidden across his apartment.

His sentencing took place at the Inner London Crown Court, with the Judge Rosina Cottage condemning Zou to have "planned and executed a campaign of rape", treating the women "callously" and as "sex toys" for his own pleasure, leading to "devastating and long-term effects". According to BBC reports, Zou had a "sexual interest" in "asserting power and control over women". The victims were "pieces in an elaborate game" and Zou had "no understanding of the meaning of consent". "There is a high level of danger because of your distorted thinking. You are a risk for an indefinite period,” Judge Cottage added.

One of the video’s showcases a woman begging Zou, “I really don’t want … I beg you, don’t do this.” to which he replies, “Don’t push me, it’s pointless … The sound insulation here is very good.” The videos were watched in court and were reportedly “extremely distressing” and brought many people to tears. A victim in her impact statement wrote that Zou had “deeply affected” her personality, stating that, “I have lost faith in human beings, I have no trust in others. Before this incident, I was not aware that a human could do such evil things. When I meet with strangers, I get flashbacks of what he did."

Zou was first reported to the Metropolitan Police in November 2023, but fled to China after the initial complaint was dropped. He was arrested upon returning to the UK in January 2024. A subsequent raid of his apartment revealed luxury goods and a “trophy” box containing souvenirs from his victims. In his chilling testimony, Zou talked about his preferences in pornography, stating, “I like it because the girl appears to be still and quiet when they are having sex.”

The Metropolitan Police have urged any women who have been affected by Zou to come forward and assured that they would be treated with “empathy, kindness, and respect”. Metropolitan Police Commander Kevin Southworth said, “Thanks to the remarkable efforts of our officers and prosecutors, a dangerous and cowardly offender will now spend the next 24 years behind bars. I hope the fact Zou can no longer harm others serves as a small amount of comfort to the women who have suffered immeasurably. ” Zou has currently been convicted of 11 counts of rape, false imprisonment, voyeurism, and possession of extreme pornography and drugs.

This article is authored by Rishima Mosali from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts, Pune