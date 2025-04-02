PFRDA gets new chairman, RBI gets Dy Gov

Mumbai: The government has appointed Sivasubramaniam Ramann, currently serving as Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), as Chairman of pension fund regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Ramann will be replacing incumbent Deepak Mohanty, who is due to complete his term in May 2025.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions' Department of Personnel and Training, has approved his tenure for 5 years.

The government also announced the appointment of Poonam Gupta as the new Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a three-year term. Gupta succeeds Michael Patra, who retired in January 2025 after leading the RBI's monetary policy department. Gupta is a well-known economist with nearly 20 years of experience at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). She has also been a government adviser in India. Earlier, she was the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), which is a well-known think tank based in New Delhi. Gupta will be one of the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee which is scheduled to meet for April 7-9, 2025 to decide on further policy easing.