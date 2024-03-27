Pets Need Extra Care in Summer, Say Experts

Hyderabad: Pet owners and caregivers are preparing to ensure the safety and well-being of their companions in view of escalating temperatures both indoors and outdoors.

He advised scheduling walks and outdoor play sessions with pets early in the morning or late in the evenings to avoid the risk of hot roads and pavements causing discomfort or injury to their paw pads. "Recognising the signs of dehydration in pets is of paramount importance. Watch out for symptoms such as excessive panting and lethargy. If these signs arise, prompt veterinary attention is imperative to prevent complications."It is important to maintain water bowls in public spaces to help street dogs to remain hydrated. "Providing water to dogs is crucial," said animal rights advocate Rani Devi, highlighting the correlation between lack of food and water and heightened aggression among animals."There's an 80 per cent likelihood of provoked aggression from these dogs, especially when individuals or children irritate them. It's important for communities, particularly those with limited resources, to collectively care for street dogs and maintain a safe distance to prevent conflicts."According to animal behaviourist Anjali Singh, pet owners must create shaded areas where dogs can seek respite from the summer heat."Ensuring proper ventilation is key to preventing overheating, particularly for breeds like huskies and golden retrievers with dense fur," she noted. "Leaving dogs in cars, even momentarily with windows slightly open, poses grave risks," she cautioned, adding that "temperatures inside a vehicle can rapidly escalate, leading to heatstroke and potentially fatal consequences."Pet owners, she said, should be attentive to their animals' behaviour, which may be exacerbated by the sweltering weather. "Avoid keeping them tethered all day as this can cause discomfort," Anjali Singh advised. "Allowing them freedom to move and enjoy the indoor breeze can aid their adjustment to seasonal changes.”1. Hydration is key: Keeping pets well-hydrated is of paramount importance. Access to clean water after outdoor activities is crucial.2. Watch for dehydration: Recognising excessive panting and lethargy is crucial. Prompt veterinary attention is necessary.3. Community responsibility: Provide water to street dogs to prevent them from getting aggressive.4. Shaded areas: Creating shaded areas for pets to seek respite from the summer heat is important.5. Avoid leaving pets in cars: This can lead to heatstroke and fatal consequences. Proper ventilation is essential.6. Leave them free: Avoid keeping pets tethered all day and allow them freedom to move indoors.