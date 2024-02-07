Petitioners Abuse Process of Law, Fined One Lakh in Costs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court imposed exemplary costs of Rs 1 lakh against four petitioners, who disputed the allotment of a piece of land to TSSPDCL by the Hyderabad district collector and obtained status quo by suppressing material facts and remained silent in the pleadings in order to escape the liability of making a false statement.

Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka of the High Court had recently ordered the huge fine, the copy of which was released two days back.The judge was dealing with a petition filed by R. Mallesham and three others, who were claiming the land extent of 2,432 square yards in Survey No. 57/Part in T.S. No. 41, block ‘B’, ward 166, Amberpet revenue village, which, according to them, was their patta land.They obtained status quo orders before the High Court in 2022, by stating that the Telangana State power utility corporation was interfering with a land, which was in their possession.TSSPDCL filed a counter stating that for the purpose of construction of a 33/11 KV sub-station in Amberpet, the district collector had allotted land admeasuring 300 square yards in the subject area vide proceedings dated 27.06.2013. The deputy tahsildar, Amberpet, in compliance with the proceedings of the collector handed over the subject land to TSSPDCL under a panchnama dated 30.07.2013.During the hearing, the judge came to know that the petitioners had raised a dispute over the title of the subject land and possession by filing suit in 2007 before the senior civil judge, CCC, Hyderabad against the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Hindu Graveyard Committee.After dragging the matter for about 11 years, they withdrew the suit. After that the corporation constructed the compound wall around the subject land. But, the petitioner’s counsel Rapolu Bhaskar argued that there was a dilapidated house in the land and in view of the status quo, they were unable to proceed with the construction, as a result, the inhabitants of the area had suffered.On inquiry, the court found that the said contentions were false and baseless. Observing that it was an absolute abuse of the process of law, the High Court imposed the exemplary costs.