Petition Filed Seeking Not to Issue Censor Certificate to the Film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed before the Telangana High Court requesting a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to not issue the clearance certificate for the movie ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona.” The petitioner, Battula Satyanarayana, owner of Gayatri Films, claimed the film’s producers had violated their agreement in relation to film rights.

The film, starring Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma and directed by V. Anand, is slated for release on February 16. Satyanarayana told the court that he had paid a consideration but the agreement was violated. He said that he had approached the CBFC but there was no response.

The court was not inclined to issue the direction and without hearing the other side and issued notices to the producers and the CBFC, directing them reply before February 29.