PET Held for Raping, Impregnating Student in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A 32-year-old physical education teacher (PET) of a corporate school has been arrested for raping and impregnating a Class IX student from his school. The incident took place under the PM Palem police station limits in Visakhapatnam and it came to light on Monday when the victim’s parents found that the girl was pregnant when she was taken to hospital for medical checkup. The accused was identified as B.D. Prasad.

The accused, who was giving throwball coaching at the school, stalked the 14-year-old student. In January, when the girl went to school for the practice of throwball, the PET took her to his residence and sexually assaulted her.

Assistant commissioner of police (North Zone) B. Sunil said that the victim was a Class IX student. The accused trapped the girl in the guise of coaching. The accused was booked under the relevant sections of POCSO Act and Sections of 376 of IPC and he was arrested hours after the complaint, he added. The case was transferred to Disha police station for further investigation, the ACP said.

Meanwhile, there was an outrage among the public and women activists in the city over the incident. The leaders and activists of various women’s organisations demanded stringent action against the accused teacher and the management of the school to curb such incidents in the future.