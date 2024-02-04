Chiru reveals why he quit politics

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government held a Grand Felicitation ceremony for Megastar Chiranjeevi and other Telugu Padma Awards at a Grand Event in Shilpa Kala Vedhika, Hyderabad. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was the Chief Guest.

In his address, megastar praised Revanth Reddy saying that no government has proactively felicitated the artists immediately after the announcement of the awards.

Talking about changing political scenario which has turned abusive with personal attacks by rival politicians, Chiru said, " Personal attacks shouldn’t be a part of politics. I left politics because of those personal abuses. Nowadays, staying in politics is only possible if you can hit back against personal remarks.”

On receiving coveted award, Chiru added "I

felt happier when I received the Padma Bhushan compared to the Padma Vibhushan. But when everyone started blessing me, I felt very happy. This is the first time that Padma Awardees are being honoured. Giving Nandi Awards in the name of Gaddar is a great gesture."