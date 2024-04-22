People’s Interest for Lok Sabha Polls Dips

Hyderabad: As the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, a noticeable decrease in enthusiasm from people on social media, television, and websites about the elections has emerged, reflecting a muted keenness compared to the previous assembly election season. The usual flood of political advertisements vying for attention has dwindled, with a scarcity of promotional material for candidates across various media platforms.

Social media platforms, once abuzz with political discourse and campaign rallies, now appear relatively quieter, with fewer posts and discussions surrounding the upcoming elections.



Television channels, which serve as the primary source of political news and analysis for many, have witnessed a decline in advertisements. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a television news channel’s representative said they are seeing a drop in viewership for election-related programs.



Moreover, the dearth of promotional material for candidates on various media channels indicates a shift in campaign strategies or budget allocations. The paradigm shift of promotions through media could be attributed to factors like changing preferences in communication mediums, economic constraints of parties and candidates or the evolving voter demographics.

This lack of buzz is not confined to the digital realm alone; on the ground, political party workers and cadres seem to be exhibiting less fervour than in previous electoral seasons. Traditionally bustling with activity and anticipation, there is a palpable sense of subdued engagement among party loyalists and campaigners for this Lok Sabha elections.

The subdued atmosphere surrounding this election season raises questions about the evolving dynamics of political engagement. It remains to be seen whether this muted enthusiasm will translate into voter turnout and ultimately impact the outcome of the elections.