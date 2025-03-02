‘People’s CM’: Fan song lauds Odisha CM Mohan Majhi’s achievements

Keonjhar (Odisha): In a grand function at Raikala, a fan song titled ‘People’s CM Mohan’ was released on Sunday evening in honour of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, celebrating his government’s achievements over the past eight months. The song, composed by renowned music director Prem Anand and sung by popular vocalist Human Sagar, highlights the key initiatives and successful schemes implemented under the Majhi administration.



Chief Minister Majhi himself launched the song at the event, emphasising that while political figures often inspire music and praise, this particular composition stands out for its focus on the government’s impactful policies. “Music has the power to connect with people, and this song serves as a medium to spread awareness about our government’s initiatives,” he stated.



The launch event saw the presence of several distinguished guests, including MLAs Himanshu Shekhar Sahu (Dharmasala), Dr Fakir Mohan Naik (Telkoi), and Akhil Chandra Naik (Patna). Also in attendance were the Chief Minister’s wife Dr Priyanka Marndi, his mother Nasmani Majhi, social activist Dinabandhu Barik, and well-known film personalities Sabyasachi and Archita.



Senior BJP leader Gautam Roy, along with inspector general (IG) Brijesh Roy, District Magistrate Viashal Singh, and Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitin Kushalkar, were also present to witness the launch.



Written by lyricist Subrata Swain, the song was produced under the banner of Jug Jyoti Club. The initiative reflects growing public admiration for Majhi’s leadership and policies that have resonated with the people of Odisha.



With its blend of melody and message, ‘People’s CM Mohan’ is expected to gain widespread popularity and serve as a medium to further propagate the state government’s accomplishments.

