People will Bury BRS, Drive BJP Out of TS: Congress MLA

Warangal: The people of Telangana will bury the BRS party and drive away the BJP out of the state after the parliamentary elections, said Congress MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy.

In the past 10 years, the BRS with its worst ruling robbed the state in the name of development and the family of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gathered thousands of crores of rupees of public money, he alleged.

The MLA was addressing a party meeting in Sangem mandal of Parkala constituency in Warangal district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Reddy said that Congress workers faced a lot of problems during the reign of the BRS government. After facing several attacks and illegal cases, the party workers wholeheartedly worked for the party and led it towards victory. The party is not going to forget the true workers and will always help and support them.

There is a lot of negativity among the people towards the BRS party.The people are hating the BRS leaders for exploiting the newly formed Telangana state and for driving the surplus state into debts. People are also not going to believe the false promises of the BJP, that is why they gave power to the Congress party in the recently held assembly elections.

The Congress party is going to form the government at the centre after the Lok Sabha elections and if the party workers will work hard with the same commitment like how they did in the assembly elections then all round development of the constituencies and the state will occur with sanctioning of more funds from the centre, he added.