People Seen Dancing on Hyderabad Metro for Instagram Reels, Hyderabad Metro to Take Action

Hyderabad: A video reel showing two persons dancing in the Hyderabad Metro Rail surfaced on Instagram Saturday. The reels featured ‘Rasoolpura Rinku’ and another girl and showed that other passengers were uncomfortable.



Asked about the incident, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director N.V.S. Reddy said causing public nuisance on trains was not tolerable strict would will be taken.



There are multiple videos of the uploader showing him dancing amid traffic. In 2022, a woman ‘s video showing her dancing in the Ameerpet station and a Metro Rail train went viral.

