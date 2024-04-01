People Rooting for BJP and Modi: Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP candidate for the Chevella Lok Sabha seat, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, said that there are only two parties in the country with a certain ideology, the BJP and the Communists. The latter were not visible as they failed to sync with the changing trends and needs. For the BJP, the nation cam first and only later come everything else, he said.

Addressing the ‘Praja Asirwada Yatra’ in Chevella constituency, Vishweshwar Reddy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working 18 hours a day with the singular quest of uplifting the nation and its people. He has introduced innovative schemes aimed at alleviating the plight of the poor and distressed, while the BRS government tried to take credit for his initiatives.

Reddy said that the Six Guarantees of the Congress were deceptive as people had not benefited from them. People want regular potable water, uninterrupted power supply and well-maintained schools that focus on quality education. The primary health centers are in a pitiable condition as there are neither doctors nor medicines, he said.

Those who voted for Congress in the Assembly election now want to vote for BJP and Modi. Around 60 to 70 per cent of BRS voters are also planning to vote for the BJP as they are fed up with the family politics of K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he said.