People In UP Now Feel Safe And Mafia Is Afraid Asserts UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Amid the opposition pointing fingers at UP's law and order situation citing jailed mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari's death in prison, Yogi Adityanath asserted that people in UP now feel safe. As a testimony to improved law and order situation, he further stated that it is mafia and anti-social elements who are afraid and feel unsafe in his regime for the obvious reasons.

Hitting back at the opposition leaders who are pointing fingers at the government in Mukhtar's death and demanding enquiry into the allegations of slow poisoning, he stated that in previous governments mafia and anti-social elements used to feel safe and public used to feel unsafe. Communal riots happened under previous governments due to their riots policy but under BJP government there have been no riots and public is happy with the prevailing law and order situation in the state.