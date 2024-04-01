People Gave Power for Good Governance, Says Purandeswari

Vijayawada: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari has alleged that there is no development of BCs in AP during the past five years of the YSR Congress government.

Addressing the BJP OBC Morcha executive committee meeting here on Sunday, she alleged that chief minister Jagan Reddy claimed repeatedly that BCs were “my own”, but he dumped the welfare and development of BCs while in power.

Purandeswari said the public gave power to the CM to rule the state and not to mortgage the Secretariat built with public money. She recalled that as the leader of the opposition, Jagan Reddy had promised liquor ban but after coming to power, he shunned alcohol ban. She expressed grief that women were turned into widows due to consumption of cheap liquor by their men and the children have been made fatherless. The frauds and corruption committed by the YSRC government will be explained to the people, she said.

Purandeswari alleged that CM Jagan has degraded the state in every way. She claimed that everyone in the state has a debt of two lakh rupees due to the raising of the state’s borrowing limit by this government. “The Jagan government is mortgaging the state Secretariat and the mines of the state as well. Whenever anyone questions about the mortgage, the YSRC shamelessly defends it by asking, “Is it written anywhere in the Constitution that government property should not be mortgaged,” she said.