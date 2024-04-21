People Are Not Ready to Trust Revanth And KCR, Says Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman asked why Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was losing confidence in his MLAs and what made him to announce that he knews all the means to prevent defections from his party.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Laxman said that Revanth Reddy earlier claimed that the Congress would win 14 Lok Sabha seats and the outcome of the poll as a referendum on his 100-day rule. Fearing a large-scale debacle, Revanth Reddy was playing a conspiracy card to lure voters, he said.

“KCR and KTR are frustrated after losing power. They are still living in a trance. The corrupt deeds of BRS leaders are coming out one after another as a tele-serial,” Dr Laxman said. the people were not ready to trust them even if BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao conducted a state-wide yatra on his knees.