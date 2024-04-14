People Already Decided to Vote for YSRC: MLC Kalyani

Visakhapatnam: MLC and YSRC women’s wing state president Varudu Kalyani on Saturday said that people of Andhra Pradesh had already decided to vote for Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and make him the Chief Minister once again. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Kalyani said the presence of large number of people despite the heat conditions at the Memantha Siddham bus yatra was enough indication that YSRC under Jagan Mohan Reddy would retain power in the state.

“Even though it was raining in Guntur yesterday, people lined up to support Jagan's bus yatrp. We saw women, old people and children flocking to see Jagan Mohan Reddy,’’ Kalyani said. She said the people of state had become party's star campaigners. Ridiculing the NDA alliance, Kalyani said it was not new to people of Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu had joined hands with the BJP and Jana Sena in 2014 but he did not implement the promises he made to the farmers and women.

But Jagan Mohan Reddy kept his word by fulfilling the promises he made to the people before the elections. She said during the last 58 months, the YSRC government directly deposited welfare fund to the beneficiaries in the form of various schemes through DBT to the tune of around Rs 2.70 lakh crore. “We have lists ready with all the evidence of cash transfer,’’ she added.