'Pehali Naukari Pakki', assures Rahul Gandhi to unemployed youth

17 April 2024 10:25 AM GMT
Karnataka: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday assured that the Congress would do a historic work to ensure employment to the youth if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Mandya in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi said the party would ensure employment to the youth in the name of a scheme - 'Pehali Naukari Pakki'.

“'Pehali Naukari Pakki' means that for the youth, who are unemployed, Congress is going to give them the right to the first job. If you are a diploma holder or graduate from college, Congress is going to give you a right (right to the first job)...”

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Karnataka in view of the Lok Sabha elections.


