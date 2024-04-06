Peddireddy Confident of Defeating Kiran in Rajampet

Speaking at an election rally in Aradigunta panchayat on Friday, Peddireddy pointed to the past YSRC victories over central ministers --Sai Prathap Annayyagari of the Congress and Daggubati Purandeswari of the BJP-- in Rajampet as a sign of the ruling party’s strength.



Peddireddy is contesting the Punganur assembly seat as the YSRC nominee.



"In the past, we defeated two central ministers in Rajampet LS constituency, and this time the loser will be BJP nominee Kiran Kumar Reddy," he said.



The minister alleged that Kiran Kumar, a former Congress chief minister, had harassed incumbent chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after the death of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy. He accused Kiran of being responsible for Andhra Pradesh not getting special status and even for the bifurcation of the state, which happened when he was CM.



"When Kiran Kumar Reddy was CM, he prevented Punganur from getting water and obstructed the region's development. We need to teach this political turncoat a befitting lesson this time," Peddireddy said.



Ramachandra Reddy urged people to re-elect Jagan Mohan Reddy as chief minister. The minister leader contrasted Jagan Mohan Reddy's development work with the previous 30-years rule, and said other governments neglected the area.



"In five years, we have fully developed the constituency. Soon, we will provide tap water to every household," Peddireddy said and urged the voters to elect YSRC's PV Mithun Reddy as MP and himself as MLA by voting for the 'fan' symbol.

