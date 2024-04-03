Peda Jalaripeta Sees Swift Distribution of Pensions for Disabled and Elderly

The distribution of pensions for both the disabled and elderly residents of Peda Jalaripeta’s 19th ward began promptly on Wednesday.

The ward’s Welfare Secretary, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, confirmed an efficient rollout. “We’ve already distributed pensions to 10 disabled residents and expect to cover everyone by the end of the day,” he stated.

The swift distribution comes as a relief to many, particularly those facing health challenges. Nukkama, an 80-year-old resident battling cancer, expressed his gratitude. “The Welfare Secretary came to my home and personally handed me the pension,” she said.

There are approximately 50 disabled individuals residing in the 19th ward.