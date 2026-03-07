Pawar Thanks People After Unopposed Rajya Sabha Return

MUMBAI: After being re-elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, veteran leader Sharad Pawar released an open letter to the people of the state, expressing deep gratitude for their continued trust and support.

The re-election comes amid a period of recuperation for Pawar, who has recently faced health challenges including a chest infection and dehydration.

In his message, the senior statesman clarified that he would be unable to meet supporters and well-wishers in person for the time being, as his medical team has strictly advised complete rest.

Reflecting on a career that began in 1967, Mr. Pawar noted in a letter shared via X that his 50-year political streak was made possible solely by the people's trust. The message was made public by his grand-nephew, Rohit Pawar.

“Since first being elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1967, this political journey has continued without pause because of the faith the people have placed in me,” the NCP-SP chief said.

Having served as everything from a state minister to the nation’s Agriculture and Defence head, Mr. Pawar described his journey as a product of the people’s trust. He emphasised that his work for both Maharashtra and India were made possible by the strength of his constituents, whom he thanked for a new six-year mandate.

The NCP-SP President clarified that direct interaction is currently restricted as per doctors’ instructions, but underscores his deep-rooted connection with the state.

“The love, trust, and support given by Maharashtra are the true sources of energy in my life,” Mr. Pawar said, affirming his resolve to continue working honestly to meet public expectations.

The biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra are being held for seven seats. With only seven candidates in the fray, their election is largely a formality.

However, securing support from alliance partners was not straightforward for Sharad Pawar. Based on their numerical strength in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was assured only one seat if it fielded a joint candidate.

Aaditya Thackeray of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had initially sought the MVA seat for his party. Eventually, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress agreed to back Mr. Pawar’s candidature after receiving assurances that he would remain within the INDIA bloc and would not tilt towards the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance after being elected.