Pawar, Thackerays To Lead Math Against ‘Bogus Voters’ In Mumbai

Mumbai: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and MNS president Raj Thackeray will jointly lead a protest march titled ‘Satyacha Morcha’ in Mumbai on November 1. The rally aims to draw attention to alleged irregularities in Maharashtra’s voter lists, including accusations of vote theft and discrepancies in electoral rolls.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray chaired a planning meeting for the protest at the YB Chavan Centre in South Mumbai. The meeting was attended by NCP (SP) state chief spokesperson Dr. Jitendra Awhad, senior Congress leaders Nasim Khan and Sachin Sawant, Sena (UBT) leaders Aditya Thackeray and Anil Parab, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, among others. Opposition leaders reportedly held detailed discussions on the march route, timing, discipline, and transport arrangements.

The opposition stated that the protest would target bogus voter lists that they claim will be used in the upcoming local body elections. Around 50,000 people are expected to join the march.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said the march will begin at 1:00 PM from Fashion Street, proceed via Metro Cinema, and conclude at the BMC headquarters gate around 4:00 PM. “The march will be entirely peaceful and aimed at highlighting serious issues of irregularities in the voter list,” he said.

The opposition has alleged that around one crore bogus voters are listed in the state’s electoral rolls, raising concerns about the transparency of upcoming rural and urban local body elections. They have demanded that the State Election Commission (SEC) immediately review and correct the voter lists.

Meanwhile, the SEC clarified that there is no provision for using VVPAT machines in local body elections. Reacting to this, Mr. Parab said the opposition is studying the SEC’s stance, while Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticized it, calling it illogical. He pointed out that VVPAT had been used in one ward during the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation elections in 2017.

In response to the Opposition’s protest, the Mumbai BJP will launch a large-scale, three-day door-to-door campaign, ‘Aavaj Mumbaikarancha, Sankalp Bhajapcha’ (Voice of Mumbaikars, Resolve of the BJP). Conducted via an online platform, the initiative aims to gather suggestions and expectations from Mumbaikars. The campaign will be conducted across the city on October 31, November 1, and November 2.

Mumbai BJP chief and MLA Ameet Satam said the initiative aims to frame upcoming policies and programs based on citizens’ feedback. “BJP workers will reach people door-to-door, at railway stations, college campuses, and across various social segments to note their suggestions. Modeled on the ‘Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’, the initiative will include direct interactions with prominent citizens, students, and common Mumbaikars,” he added.

The opposition’s protest and the BJP’s campaign assume political significance ahead of the BMC elections, expected to be held in the first week of January.