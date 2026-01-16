Pawar Reunion Fails to Win Election

Mumbai: The “Pawar fortress” of western Maharashtra has been significantly breached, with the BJP emerging as the dominant force in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations despite a rare truce and joint campaign by Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The BJP also led in several civic bodies across western Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Satara, Solapur and Sangli, underlining its expanding footprint in the region.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP secured a clear majority by winning 75 of the 128 seats, while in Pune the party registered a sweeping victory with around 90 wins in the 165-member civic body.

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol celebrated the BJP’s victory in Pune, attributing it to the electorate’s focus on development. “People voted by looking at ideology, prosperity, development and the future. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punekars have clearly expressed where they see a safe future,” he said, adding that the BJP was set to lead the civic administration.

Responding to the results, NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the “will of the people is supreme” and that he accepted the verdict “with full respect”. Congratulating the winning candidates, he said his party would work with “greater responsibility, honesty and renewed vigour to regain the trust of the people”.

“I expect all victorious candidates to prioritise public issues in their respective municipal corporations and accelerate development and welfare works,” Ajit Pawar said in a post on X.

In Kolhapur, the BJP won 26 of the 81 seats, while the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 34 seats. However, with the support of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena (15 seats) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP (four seats), the BJP-led Mahayuti is set to form the civic administration.