Pawar Reiterates BJP Wants to Win 400 Seats So That They Can Change Constitution

Mumbai: NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday claimed that BJP wants to win 400 seats of Lok Sabha to change the Constitution of India. Mr. Pawar also expressed his concern over the way the country is being run by Prime Minister Narendra and his colleagues. The NCP founder addressed a campaign rally in Pune’s Saswad tehsil, which is part of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, where his daughter Supriya Sule is contesting against her sister-in-law and NDA candidate Sunetra Pawar.

The campaign rally was also attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut along with other MVA leaders.

Attacking PM Narendra Modi, the veteran politician said that Mr. Modi is behaving like a dictator. “Narendra Modi is following the path of dictatorship. He is going to ruin the democracy in the country. The dictator will be removed like a stone,” he said.

The 83-year-old leader said that this Lok Sabha election is different from previous elections and will decide the fate and future recourse of the country.

“Have the elections of Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads and Municipal Corporations been conducted? There have been no elected bodies in existence for a long time. They (ruling parties) have not conducted the election for two years. This is just the beginning and in coming days, the rulers may start thinking not to hold elections of Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha as well,” Mr. Pawar said.

Referring to Modi’s previous speeches where he had mentioned Sharad Pawar as his mentor, the NCP founder said, “In Delhi, he (Modi) said Sharad Pawar had helped the farmers. He came to Baramati holding my finger… and he made different speeches during elections. There has to be consistency in the speeches. Narendra Modi should uphold the dignity of the Prime Minister’s post.”

“The BJP wants to win 400 seats in order to run the country as per their whims and fancies. They want to change the constitution and therefore, they want 400 seats. This reflects Narendra Modi’s policy. As a result, we should pay more attention in this election,” Mr. Pawar said.

The campaigning for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections is currently in full swing in Maharashtra. Voting in Baramati will take place on May 7.