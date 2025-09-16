Pawar Leads Akrosh Morcha, Demands Farm Loan Waiver

Mumbai: NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Monday led an ‘Akrosh Morcha’ organised by his party in Nashik to highlight the hardship of farmers. The party demanded that the government declare a wet drought and complete a loan waiver for farmers.

Lashing out against the Devendra Fadnavis government, the veteran leader said his party’s Nashik morcha was only a beginning and the opposition will intensify the protest in coming days in order to draw the state government’s attention towards the agrarian crisis.

Referring to the devastating impact of unseasonal rainfall across Maharashtra, Pawar said farmers have suffered massive crop losses. He added that the government must shoulder responsibility and provide immediate support, instead of turning a blind eye.

“Nearly 2,000 farmers have committed suicide in the past two months. Why does a farmer take such an extreme step? It is because the government fails to take responsibility during their times of crisis,” Pawar said.

“If the government continues to turn a blind eye to the agrarian crisis, the suicides, which are in thousands, may go to lakhs, and we can’t be mute spectators,” he said.

Taking a direct jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the veteran leader said, “We have seen posters all over the media of Devabhau folding hands before Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He should follow the path of the legendary warrior king who ensured farmers didn’t have trouble.”