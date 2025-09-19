Pawar Backs PM Modi on Age Debate

Mumbai: NCP founder Sharad Pawar has expressed his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the debate over whether political leaders should step aside after turning 75. Speaking in Kolhapur, the 85-year-old veteran politician said he had no moral authority to ask anyone, including the Prime Minister, to step aside on account of age.

“Even after 75 years of age, I did not stop. I am currently 85 years of age and I am still working. So I cannot tell Narendra Modi to stop after 75 years of age. I have no moral right to do so,” the NCP founder and former Union minister said.

His remarks came a day after the Congress party targeted the BJP and RSS, accusing them of forcing senior leaders like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi — both past BJP presidents and Union ministers — to retire after they crossed the 75-year mark. The Congress also questioned the current silence on this “unwritten rule” in the context of Mr. Modi, who turned 75 on September 17.

Mr. Pawar said, “Many BJP leaders had earlier spoken about retirement at 75, but now the same party denies ever making such a statement. Some people (Mohan Bhagwat) have clarified that he (or RSS) never said nor discussed this thing. Why should we insist on them? They say that they haven’t said it, but we know you published it, we read it. It’s okay now.”

Commenting on PM Modi’s 75th birthday, Mr. Pawar said the milestone is significant in anyone’s life and should be treated with dignity, free of political undertones. “Prime Minister Modi has completed 75 years. I wrote to him and extended my congratulations. We were raised with the values of Yashwantrao Chavan, and on such occasions, we don’t bring politics into it,” he said.

The veteran leader, who has often maintained cordial ties with leaders across the political spectrum despite ideological differences, recalled his own 75th birthday. He said he had invited Prime Minister Modi to the event and he consciously chose not to make political statements. “When I turned 75, I invited Mr. Modi. He attended the event, but didn’t make any political remarks then. And neither do we wish to politicise such moments now. Many people extended their wishes to him, and that was the right thing to do. In politics, there should be no bitterness on such occasions. Instead, I wished him well for whatever good he wants to do for the country,” he said.

On Wednesday, Pawar had also greeted Mr. Modi on his 75th birthday. He posted a message on X and wished the PM good health, happiness and long life.