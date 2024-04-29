Pawan Sent Out Kapus from Jana Sena

Vijayawada: YSRC leader Potina Venkata Mahesh has alleged that Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan did injustice to the Kapus.

Mahesh alleged that Pawan Kalyan took a package from Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu and pledged the self-respect of the Kapus to the TD chief. “After 2019, why did only Kapus leave the Jana Sena party? Were all the Kapus sent out of the party by orders from Chandrababu or TD broker Nadendla Manohar? Why did Anjibabu leave the party,” Mahesh told the media on Monday.

“Why was there no response from Pawan when Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham’s family was attacked? Why did he not answer the letters written by Harirama Joggayya? Nothing is permanent in Pawan Kalyan's life, all are temporary affairs?”

“Chandrababu Naidu is levelling baseless allegations against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. We are ready to discuss unemployment and job creation. Does the alliance have the courage to discuss this?”

“Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy brought BR Ambedkar's ideology into reality by doing justice to people of all communities. Jagan Mohan Reddy did good for the Kapus while Pawan Kalyan is working to convert the Kapus into the Yellow Army,” he said.