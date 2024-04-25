Pawan Says YSRC Candidate Sunil Not Suitable for Politics

Kakinada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan declared that YSRC Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Chalamalasetty Sunil is not suitable for politics.

The film star spoke on occasion of Tangella Udaya Srinivas filing his nomination from the Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency as the Jana Sena candidate on Wednesday amid huge fanfare.

Pawan Kalyan himself participated in the procession and performed dances while proceeding in the procession.

Later, the JS chief told media that Sunil is his friend. But there is a difference between friendship and politics. He said Sunil appears during the election time. Subsequently, he changes his parties. This happens frequently, he pointed out, underlining that this is bad for political leaders.

Pawan Kalyan maintained that Udaya Srinivas is a leader with good vision. He has proved himself a good entrepreneur through his Tea Time organisation, which employs 25,000 people.

Answering a query, he said rowdyism has increased in Kakinada city. Mere 12-year to 15-year olds are using ganja. This situation should be changed.

The JS chief said the Jana Sena, TD and BJP alliance will come to power with a huge majority.