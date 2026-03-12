Pawan Khera Tried To Contact Militants To Influence Election Results: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that senior Congress leader Pawan Khera allegedly has been trying to contact militant groups in Assam to influence the forthcoming assembly polls in the state.

Disclosing that 3-4 FIRs have been registered against him by the Assam police, the chief minister told reporters, “There are 3-4 cases already registered against Pawan Khera for trying to contact some militant organisations in Assam to influence election results.”

Mr Sarma said this a day after the Congress spokesperson Mr Khera launched a frontal attack against him and claimed that Mr Sarma would be lodged in jail within weeks after the election results are out due to his involvement in corruption at large scale.

Bogged down by the charges of Congress leader, Mr Sarma asserted, “So, you will know after the election who will end up in jail. I think that Pawan Khera's final destination will be in Assam jail after the election, as police have started an investigation based on the FIRs.”

Mr Khera, on Wednesday, alleged that the BJP and its government work only for their own interests, and that ministers, including the chief minister, prioritise the interests of their families above all else.

Mr Khera went on accusing, “No one can save Himanta Biswa Sarma after the elections, not even his masters sitting in Delhi. After the Assam assembly results are declared, he will be behind bars within weeks.”

Mr Khera also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress and its allies will form the next government in the state and establish a 'new Assam model'.

In the run-up to the Assam Assembly elections for 126 constituencies, both the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have intensified their electioneering in the state. The elections are expected to take place in April this year.