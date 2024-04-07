Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra held in Anakapalle

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan held the Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra in Anakapalle as part of the election campaign on Sunday. With one month left for the assembly elections, PK stepped up his campaign after recovering from a fever.

The Jana Sena, which had a tough time in the last election and has now allied with the TD and the BJP, aims to showcase Pawan Kalyan's potential to win support from the public.

On Sunday, Pawan participated in a road show in Anakapalle district, covering important locations such as the NTR statue intersection, fish market, small four-road intersection, Kanyaka Parameswari junction, Velpula Street and Nehru Chowk junction.

He addressed the Anakapalle voters, sharing his vision, and criticizing the current government.

In the Varahi Vijayabheri Yatra, the Jana Sena chief has been vocal in his criticism of the YSRC government, made several promises to the people and stated that if the alliance won power, all these would be fulfilled.

Also, Pawan Kalyan satirically stated about the YSRC assembly candidate and minister Gudivada Amarnath, "In the past, we heard about Anakapalli Jaggery…but now we hear Anakapalle’s egg.”

The YSRC leaders are saying that the hen laid the egg...and the egg is hatching. Even if YSRC hen laid eggs like the deputy CM, minister and whip in Anakapalle, "they could not lay even one kilometre of road here.”

“It is important to not split the anti-YSRC vote in this election, as it would negatively impact the youth, women and children,” he said.