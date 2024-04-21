Pawan Kalyan Vows to Start Dokka Seethamma Canteens if Elected to Power

Vijayawada: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has promised voters to ensure development and provide welfare to all once the TD-led alliance in the state is elected to power.

Addressing a public meeting atop his Varahi at Narasapuram in West Godavari on Sunday, he said that the present elections were very important for the people.

He said, “Our objective is that everyone in the state must be ensured of welfare and development. Once the alliance is elected, we will do the needful. We will take up inter-linking of rivers to ensure an adequate supply of water for drinking and irrigation.”

“There will be no migration of workers and no workers will face starvation. We will complete the Polavaram project expeditiously while youths will be provided skill development and job opportunities,” PK claimed.

He promised a welfare pension of `4,000 per month to BCs, `1,500 per head to students, three domestic gas refills free of cost to families, free travel for women in RTC buses and a payment of `20,000 per annum to farmers.

The Jana Sena chief said, “We shall start Dokka Seethamma canteens to provide food on subsidy basis to the poor along with Anna Canteens across the state.”

He vowed to restore 34 per cent reservation to BCs in local bodies and introduce sub pans for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities without any diversion of funds.

PK promised to construct Vasishta Varadhi, to provide marketing facilities to lace works, support to aqua farmers by providing power on subsidy and that GO 217 would be abolished for the benefit of fishermen.

Turning to politics, Pawan Kalyan slammed chief minister Jagan Reddy for encouraging the Kapus to scold him. ”I respect all castes and religions,” he said, and added that he set up the Jana Sena party for the people of all social groups and not just for Kapus. “I would never practice vote bank politics,” he asserted.

He castigated YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for making adverse remarks against his brother and mega star Chiranjeevi for his recent donation of `5 crore to Jana Sena and asking his son and actor Ram Charan to do so.

The JS leader alleged that Jagan Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna were stirring up caste conflicts “I am not like TD chief Naidu to deal with you all softly. I entered into politics by drawing inspiration from great revolutionary leaders,” PK claimed.